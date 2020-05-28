Margie Ann Lay, 65, of Campbellsville, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late James Welby and Mary Frances (Bryant) Propes.

She is survived by four children: Jamie Ray Lay and wife, Pam, of Morganfield, Stacie Lay and fiance, Ryan West, of Campbellsville, Ashley Lay, of Campbellsville, and David Brandon Lay, of Somerset; six grandchildren; several brothers and sisters and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held May 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in Liberty.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store