Margie Ann Lay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Ann Lay, 65, of Campbellsville, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late James Welby and Mary Frances (Bryant) Propes.
She is survived by four children: Jamie Ray Lay and wife, Pam, of Morganfield, Stacie Lay and fiance, Ryan West, of Campbellsville, Ashley Lay, of Campbellsville, and David Brandon Lay, of Somerset; six grandchildren; several brothers and sisters and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held May 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in Liberty.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved