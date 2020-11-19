Maria Louisa Fajardo-Callahan, 39, of Campbellsville died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Coy and Bessie (Benedict) Callahan and was born in Indianapolis on March 27, 1981.

She is survived by three children: William Tristan Shane Flinchum of Lexington, Skylor Dale Lee Flinchum of Lexington and Kaleb Wayne "Bubba" Foley of McKinney; two sisters; a chosen sister; her stepfather, Rex Coleman, of Stanford, and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister.

A graveside service was held on Nov. 13 at Callahan Cemetery with burial following.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

