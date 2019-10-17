Marie Garnett, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late James Andy Bell and Bessie Carlisle Bell, was born Dec. 6, 1936, in Taylor County.
She died at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom for thirty years.
She united in marriage to Jack Garnett Jan. 9, 1952, and he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2018.
She is survived by one daughter and one son-in-law, Donna Clark and husband, Kim, of Campbellsville; one granddaughter, Jackie Fair, of Campbellsville; three great-grandchildren: Thomas Hafley, Jacob Hafley and Jaclyn Fair, of Campbellsville; one sister, Linda Sue Pierce and husband, Henry, of Campbellsville; two sisters-in-law, Joanne Garnett Waller, of Campbellsville, and Judy Bell, of Florida as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by brother, J. D. Bell.
Private graveside service will be held for the family.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019