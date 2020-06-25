Marilyn Marshall Judd
Marilyn Marshall Judd, 70, of Campbellsville, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Louisville at Jewish Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1949, in Taylor County to the late Herlan and Anna Bell (Bailey) Smith.
She is survive by three children: Chris Ambers and wife Malinda, Buzzy Stearman, and Carey Pyles and husband Trent, all of Campbellsville; 10 siblings; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 23, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Shawn Coffey.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
