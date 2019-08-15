Marilyn Rayna Landis, 53, the daughter of the late Jimmy Roution and Lynna Beth (Kerr) Gupton was born on Dec.13, 1965, in Campbellsville.

She died on July 23, 2019, in Campbellsville, at her home.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father: Bobby Gupton and a sister.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Mark Wright, of Campbellsville; two daughters, Dayna Cox and Maranda Durbin, both of Campbellsville; a brother; her step-mother, Partha Martin, of Campbellsville; a special niece; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held July 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Jason Roop.

Cremation followed.