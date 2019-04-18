Mark B. Chandler, 92, of Campbellsville, son of the late Mark Bridges Chandler Sr. and Lou Alma Wimsatt Chandler, was born March 28, 1927, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He died at 5:27 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Campbellsville.



He united in marriage to Doris Spalding on June 28, 1952, and she preceded him in death on August 11, 2014.



He is survived by two daughters: Cindy Chandler and Jill Roberts of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a sister.



Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Campbellsville by the Rev. Fr. Sadu Vadakumpadan.



Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home were in charge of the arrangements.