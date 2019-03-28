Obituary

Mark D. Noel, 58, son of Shirley Willis Noel and the late Dorland "D.H." Noel, was born May 23, 1960, in the Bass Ridge Community of Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 1 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home.



He professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.



He united in marriage to Danyelle Epley December 17, 2006.



Besides his wife, Danyelle Noel of Bass Ridge, he is survived by one son and one daughter: Sean Noel and wife, Lori of Bass Ridge and daughter, Hayley Noel of Campbellsville; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers and one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. Joe Segree. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close