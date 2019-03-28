Mark D. Noel, 58, son of Shirley Willis Noel and the late Dorland "D.H." Noel, was born May 23, 1960, in the Bass Ridge Community of Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 1 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home.
He professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.
He united in marriage to Danyelle Epley December 17, 2006.
Besides his wife, Danyelle Noel of Bass Ridge, he is survived by one son and one daughter: Sean Noel and wife, Lori of Bass Ridge and daughter, Hayley Noel of Campbellsville; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers and one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. Joe Segree. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019