Mark Polston, 58, the son of Eleanor (Bean) Polston and the late Lloyd Polston, was born December 22, 1961, in Clinton County.

He died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Campbellsville at his home.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Bean) Polston, of Knifley; his wife, Angie (Warren) Polston, of Elk Horn; two children, Mark Tyler Polston, of Louisville, and Madison Grace Polston, of Elk Horn; a sister and a brother-in-law; three brothers and three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Elizabeth Polston.

Funeral service was held Jan. 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET at L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.

Burial followed in the Robinson Chapel Cemetery at Knifley.