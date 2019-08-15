Marlyn Jean Shreve, 82, of Campbellsville, was born on May 29, 1937, in Taylor County to the late Willard and Ethel (Antle) Perkins.
She died on July 30, 2019.
She made a profession of faith in Christ and was a faithful member of the Green River Memorial Baptist Church. As a young lady, she married Mr. Kenneth Ray Shreve and they remained a devoted couple until his passing in Oct. 2007.
She believed in faithfulness and hard work, and retired from the Fruit of the Loom plant in Campbellsville after 37 years of service. In 1971, she joined the Taylor County Republican Women, where she served as treasurer, vice president, and two terms as the longest-running club president. She also served as vice chair of the Taylor County Republican Party, and was the first woman elected to the Taylor County School Board.
Her most cherished position, though, was being the matriarch of a large and well-respected family. Her quiet strength and time-tested values and beliefs will live on for many generations through her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two children: Mark Shreve (Delitha), and Kathy Larimore (Craig), both of Campbellsville; one sister, Freda Wilson, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Shawn Shreve, Lindsey Coppock (Chris), Jessica Coghill (Tim), Leslie Newton (Troy), Drew Larimore and Devin Larimore; nine great-grandchildren: Cearra Coppock, Deuce Shreve, Kody Coppock, Ethan Coghill, Brayden Shreve, Allee Coghill, Addie Newton, Carlie Coppock and Owen Newton as well as a host of close friends and family.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Green River Memorial Baptist Church located at 3441 Old Columbia Road in Campbellsville by Bro. Jamie Bennett, Bro. Shawn Shreve and Bro. Tim Coghill
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers are Danny Thompson, Dave Gerhardt, David Cox, Harlan Barnett, Jesse Brockman and Jeremy Solberger with honorary pallbearers Dean Antle and Dickie Kirtley.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or the church fellowship building fund and may be made through L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019