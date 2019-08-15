Martha E. Hagan, 86, of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late Charlie and Orpha (Spears) Nevins, was born Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1932, in Celina, Tennessee.

He died on July 29, 2019, in Campbellsville at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab.

She united in marriage to George Hagan in 1954 he preceded her in death in 2016.

She is survived by two sons, George Dale Hagan (Linda), of Louisville, and Greg Hagan (Tonya) of Campbellsville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings.

Funeral service for Martha E. Hagan was held July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Ralph Caudill.

Burial followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery.