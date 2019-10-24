Martha Graves Gibson, 88, was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, to Leslie and Blanche Graves on Jan. 4, 1931.

She died in St. Augustine, Florida, on Oct. 2, 2019.

She is survived by five daughters: Susan G. Stone, Martha G. Whitten and husband, Jim, Mary G. Sharp and Ruth G. Mahn, all of Ft. Myers, Florida and Jane G. Lloyd and husband, Darryl of St. Augustine, Florida; one son, Joseph Gibson of Ft. Myers; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Romulus "Hoot" Gibson in 1991 and three sons: Robert "Bobby" Gibson, John Gibson and Tom Gibson, as well as a grandson.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the Casa Del Lago Clubhouse, 7551 Sika Deer Way in Ft. Myers, Florida.