Mary Adeleen (Swallows) Mattingly, 54, of Elk Horn, died at her home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Walter and Vernice (Thompson) Swallows on March 29, 1964.



She made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Yuma Baptist Church. She was the wife of David Mattingly, who survives; two daughters: Valerie Hunt and husband George of the Whitewood community, and Brittany Potts and husband Dillian of Campbellsville. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five brothers and sisters and many other family and friends.



Funeral service was Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville. Bro. Allen Todd officiated. Interment followed in the Elkhorn Cemetery.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service

1765 New Columbia Rd

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-5151

