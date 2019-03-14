Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Ann Mattingly, age 71, of Campbellsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was born on Nov. 26, 1947 in Lebanon, Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Apollonia Clark Thomas; two brothers: Randell Williams and Joseph "J.V." Williams; and sister: Jean Carol Edelen.



Survivors include her two daughters: Melissa (Jerry) Mardis, Campbellsville and Judy Kay Ruley, Lebanon; and sister: Wanda Akers, Lebanon. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church. Cremation followed after funeral Mass.



Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Bosley Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.; officiated by Deacon Joe Dant.



Pallbearers were Timmy Williams, Randy Williams, Bobby Williams, Bryan Edelen, Tom Edelen and Ricky Edelen.



Honorary pallbearers Regina Edelen, Cathy Edelen and Renee Whitlock.



Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Bosley Funeral Home

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019

