Mary "Lois" Burke, 75, of Rochelle, Illinois, died on Nov. 11 at Saint Anthony hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1945, to the late Elijah and Mabel Johnson in Campbellsville.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Burke; two children, Keith (Carol) Mayes; five grandchildren: Ashley (Will) Patrick, Chante Ramsey, Kelsey Ramsey, Trevor Ramsey and Heather Daniels; six great grandchildren: Evan, Jace, Ella, Erin, Rosaleigh and Autumn; three siblings: Dorthy (Jimmie) Craig, Melvin (Billie Rae) Johnson, James Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, DeAnna, and four siblings: William (Oreda) Johnson, Frances (Marion) Davenport, Janet Johnson and Barbara (Bill) Newcomb.

She was the most kind and caring person, always putting others before herself. She was strong in her faith and always had a positive attitude. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Scrabble and having coffee with her close friends.

At her request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the family through Beverage-Lyons Funeral Home in Rochelle.

