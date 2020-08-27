1/1
Mary (Wilkerson) Campbell
1926 - 2020
Mary Wilkerson Campbell, 93, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Thomas Edgar Wilkerson and Eva Johnson Wilkerson, was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Taylor County.
She died at 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Danville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
She united in marriage to Omer Campbell on April 16, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 1990.
She was also a retired restaurant worker and farm worker, helping her husband on the family farm. She always believed in working hard, and had a great following when she was employed at Joe's Restaurant, later known as Huber's Restaurant. She was in her 80s when she retired and she enjoyed being with the public and teasing her friends.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Gerald Clark, of Campbellsville; one grandson, Chris Clark, and wife Shannon, of Campbellsville; two great-grandchildren: Cameron Clark and Blair Clark; one sister-in-law, Barbara Wilkerson, of Magnolia; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela Clark Davis, on Feb. 19, 2009; one brother in infancy, Hiland Wallace Wilkerson, and four brothers and one sister: Robert Wilkerson, Omer Wilkerson, Ralph Wilkerson, Floyd Wilkerson and Marie Blevins.
Her funeral service was held on Aug. 23 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Mark Price and Dr. Harold Wilkerson.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Brookside Cemetery Association or Saint Mark United Methodist Church, and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
