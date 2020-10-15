Mary Evelyn Graham, 85, left this world for her heavenly home on April 20, 2020, in Bardstown.

She was born on March 27, 1935, to Jeffie Minor Helm and Joe Helm, who preceded her in death.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Harry Graham; her two daughters, Sandy Rakes and Pam Gribbins, and her sister, Annette Parker-Putnam.

She is survived by two grandsons, Aaron Rakes (Rene') and Adam Rakes; three great-grandsons: Kyle Rakes, Jonathan Rakes and Ashton Rakes, and one great-great-grandson, Austin Rakes.

She is also survived by six sisters: Margaret Helm, Barbara Helm, Brenda Helm, Sarah Ann Root, Linda Christerson and Marcia Cheatham, and by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial was in Tallow Creek Cemetery.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

