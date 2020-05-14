Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Blakeman, 97, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ervin Durham and Ora Clark Durham, was born on July 9, 1922, in Taylor County.

She died at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She united in marriage to Melvin Blakeman on July 4, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1995.

She was a loving mother and homemaker and was known to have a beautiful, caring spirit. She was very giving, was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Garry Blakeman and wife, Pat, Larry Blakeman and wife, Paula, Linda Edrington and Carole Blakeman of Campbellsville and Charles Blakeman and wife, Linda of Shepherdsville; one daughter-in-law, Judy Blakeman, of Elk Horn; eight grandchildren: Mary Beth Jackson, Debbie Irvin, Bryan Edrington, Charles Ray Blakeman, Michael Lee Blakeman, Melissa Webb, Jason Blakeman and Tracy Mings; 18 great-grandchildren; one half-sister and one half-brother, Loretta Willis and James Durham, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son, James "Jim" Blakeman on Oct. 21, 2015.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial will be in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

