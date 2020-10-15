Mary Frances Milby, 84, of Greensburg, was born in the Allandale community of Green County on Oct. 9, 1936.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Greensburg.

Besides her parents, Alva Milby and Mabel (Smith) Milby Uttenhove, she was also preceded in death by: her husband, Theodore "Ted" Milby; a son, Kevin Alan Milby, and five siblings.

She is survived by: two children, Cynthia Dawn Milby of Greensburg, and Darrell O'Don Milby and wife, Jackie, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; two siblings; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a step great-granddaughter; a sister-in-law, and a host of other family and friends.

Her graveside funeral service was held on Oct. 14 at the Wilson Cemetery in the Gabe community with Bro. Casey Durrett officiating.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store