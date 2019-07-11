Mary Gray, 61, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late John A. Warren and Ethel Smith Warren, was born October 16, 1957, in Taylor County.
She died at 9:02 a.m. on July 2, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay Brooke and Danny Nordin of Nicholasville; Lindsay's father, Mark Gray of Campbellsville; two grandchildren: Bennett Nordin and Samuel Nordin of Nicholasville; two brothers and three sisters: Greg Warren and wife Sandra as well as Lou Ann Waldrop, all of Campbellsville, Tim Warren and wife Jamie of Durham, NC, Bonnie Polin and husband Robbie of Springfield, KY and Roxie Pottinger and husband Trip of Louisville; her aunt, Carolyn Arnzen and husband Tim of Campbellsville; her significant other and caregiver, David Grant of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held July 5, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones and Rev. Don Gowin.
Entombment was in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019