Mary Lois Underwood, 78, of Campbellsville, died on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1941, in Taylor County, to the late Bluford and Myrtle (Lynch) Franklin.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Underwood and Jimmy Underwood, both of Campbellsville; two brothers-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Kay Underwood Creason, and five siblings.

Her funeral service was held on Aug. 24 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

