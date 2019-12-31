Mary Lou (Seay) Graham, 75, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Evelyn (Smith) Seay, was born on June 13, 1944.
She died on Nov. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Graham, in 2002.
She is survived by a son, Rondall Beams, and wife, Hope, of Greensburg; a chosen son, Lloyd Gabbert, of Tennessee; one sister; a sister-in-law; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 2, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Shirell officiating.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019