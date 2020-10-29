Mary Louise Young, 92, of Campbellsville died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11:55 p.m. at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The daughter of the late Hugh and Nora (Bottoms) Lanham, she was born in Marion County on May 14, 1928.

Her husband, Dalton Young, preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, James B. "Jimmy" Young and William "Billy" Young, and eight siblings.

She is survived by a son, Danny Young and wife, Vickie, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; two siblings; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on Oct. 22 at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Springfield with Bro. Bobby Estes officiating.

Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Perryville.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

