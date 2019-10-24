Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Matt Burress, 29, of Elk Horn, son of Toni Miller Burress and the late Rodney Burress, was born Jan, 10, 1990, in Taylor County.

He died at 6:38 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Elk Horn.

He professed faith in Christ and attended the Feathersburg Church of God.

He was an employee of Murakami Manufacturing in Campbellsville.

He was an avid hunter, enjoyed farming with his father and brother and was a UK Wildcats fan. His children meant the world to him and he was very proud of them, as both their father and their coach.

He married the love of his life, Megan Parrish, on Sept. 8, 2018.

Besides his wife, Megan Burress, he is survived by two sons and one daughter: Andrew Blake Burress, Mason Alexander Burress and Adalynn Grace Burress; his mother, Toni Burress; one brother, Adam Burress and wife, Amanda; one nephew, Peyton Lee Burress, all of Elk Horn; his maternal grandmother, Rose Miller, of Liberty; his paternal grandparents, Bobby Lee and Dorothy Jean Burress, of Elk Horn; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Chris and Regina Parrish, of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, Matt Parrish and wife, Salena; one niece, Keylee Parrish, all of Campbellsville; aunts and uncles: Tommy Miller, of Liberty, Debbie Miller, of Shelbyville and Allen and Kecia Burress, of Elk Horn and many other relatives and friends.

Matt was also preceded in death by a daughter, Maitlynn Leigh Burress on Feb. 21, 2012.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Alex Cox and Bro. Josh Wilson.

Burial followed in Callahan Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019

