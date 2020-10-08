Maurice Coakley (Buddy) Bryant, 91, of Campbellsville, son of the late Robert L. and Cecil Chelf Bryant was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Taylor County.

He died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Campbellsville.

He was a retired operating engineer and belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, in Illinois for more than 50 years. He spent his career operating heavy equipment and helped to build hundreds of miles of roads in northern Illinois.

Besides his family and friends, he loved hunting, fishing, wine making and collecting hats and cars. He also loved to travel and visit friends and family along the way. Attending the Sandwich Fair in Sandwich, Illinois, located in DeKalb County, Illinois, was a favorite annual event for him.

Besides his daughters, Mary Lynn (Bryant) McKittrick and husband Glenn, of Campbellsville; Debbie (Bryant) Woodrum and husband Ron of Oswego, Illinois; Janette Bryant and husband Pete Cleary of Aurora, Illinois; step-daughter Tonja Miller and husband Rich of Algonquin, Illinois, and step-son Jeff Shafer and wife Linda of Darion, Illinois, he is survived by his granddaughters: Brooke Kinnaman and husband Steve, Amber Braband and husband Mike, Tina Wickert and husband Matt; grandsons: Jordan Woodrum, Kyle McKittrick and wife Marcia, Tiler Miller, Jake and Luke Shafer; seven great grandchildren; his brothers: Leonard Bryant, of Campbellsville, Raymond Bryant and wife Fay, of Maryville, Tennessee; sister Janice Bryant Harmon, of Campbellsville, long-time friend and companion Ruth Phillips, of Campbellsville, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Maurice Lee Bryant, and two brothers, Willard Bryant and Robert Bryant.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, with Pastor Kent Ashley officiating.

Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Friendship Baptist Church and may be made at the funeral home.

