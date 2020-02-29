|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
Maxine Hunt, 89, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Bennie Dewitt and Mary Hazel Skaggs Newcomb, was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Taylor County.
She died at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Grandview Nursing Home.
She professed faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Mount Washington Baptist Church.
She was a hard working wife and mother of farmers and daughters; she was a green thumb worker and later worked as a teacher's aide at Taylor County. She was a great cook who always made sure there was plenty of food anytime a visitor stopped by. She worked hard to earn her GED in her 60s and was the class valedictorian.
She united in marriage to Robert Clayton Hunt on Oct. 9, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2014.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Gary Hunt, Robbie Hunt and wife, DeAnna, David Hunt and wife, Teresa, and Arlene Wright, all of Campbellsville, as well as Linda Huber and husband, Harvey, of Raywick; eleven grandchildren: Samantha Coomer and husband, Stephen, Caitlin Hunt, Matthew Hunt, Jason Wright and wife, Maranda, Tracy Huber, David Huber and wife, LeAnn, Carrie Lynn Huber, Job Hunt, Ethan Hunt, Gracie Hunt and Morgan Hunt; seven great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Huber, Preston Huber, Elin Huber, Parker Wayne Coomer, Jackson Wright, Hayden Wright and Mason Wright; two sisters-in-law: Geneva Sullivan and Kathryn Sullivan and a host of many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Rebecca Aline Hunt.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jimmy York.
Burial followed in Mount Washington Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
