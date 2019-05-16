Melinda Jolyne Hubbard, 53, of Campbellsville was born on July 25, 1965, to the late Kenneth Amuel Hubbard and Judy Cox Hubbard Allen.
She died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
She is survived by one son and daughter: Sean Noel and wife Lori of Elkhorn, and Hayley Noel of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was held April 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Burial was in the Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019