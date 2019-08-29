Michael Anthony Fenwick, 64, of Campbellsville, was born in Jefferson County on July 30, 1955, to the late Charles and Mamie (Masterson) Fenwick.

He died on Aug. 16, 2019, at the Springview Hospital in Lebanon

He was the proud husband of Judy (Noel) Fenwick.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters: M. Elizabeth Long of Shelbyville and Maryjean Moffett of Frankfort; three siblings; seven grandchildren; his mother-in-law and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Michael Fenwick, and two brothers.

Funeral service was held Aug. 23, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.