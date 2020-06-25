Michael G. Kiger Jr., 53, of Campbellsville, died on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Louisville at Norton Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1967, to Michael G. Kiger Sr. and the late Kathryn "Katy" Kiger.

Besides his father, he is survived by a daughter, Bridgette Morris, of Louisville; a brother; a sister and a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation was chose and all services were performed privately.

L.R. Petty Funereal Home was in charge of arrangements.

