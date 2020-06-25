Michael G. Kiger Jr.
Michael G. Kiger Jr., 53, of Campbellsville, died on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Louisville at Norton Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1967, to Michael G. Kiger Sr. and the late Kathryn "Katy" Kiger.
Besides his father, he is survived by a daughter, Bridgette Morris, of Louisville; a brother; a sister and a host of extended family and friends.
Cremation was chose and all services were performed privately.
L.R. Petty Funereal Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
