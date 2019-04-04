Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael William "Mike" Van Cleave, the son of George William "Bill" and Ruth (Kilby) Van Cleave of Boulder, Colorado and Campbellsville, Kentucky was born Dec. 26, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky and departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Paris, France after a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 51 years of age.



Mike was an entrepreneur and business consultant. He enjoyed photography, traveling, vintage cars, playing chess and cards, socializing with friends at Paris cafes and, most of all, cooking and spending time with friends and family.



He was a graduate of INSEAD (Executive MBA) of Fontainebleau, France; University of Colorado (Theater) in Boulder and Boulder High School.



Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rhodam and Hattie Van Cleave of Greensburg and Lee and Vada Kilby of Campbellsville and a great niece: Mia Miller of Boulder, Colorado.



Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister: Dr. Vicki Van Cleave and husband Stanley Lawrence of Campbellsville, Kentucky; a niece: Ann Marie (Andee) Grandits of Boulder, Colorado; a dear friend, Stephanie Buchwald of Paris, France and a host of other relatives and hundreds of friends worldwide.



The funeral service for Michael "Mike" Van Cleave will be conducted Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky with entombment to follow in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Bro. Dale Curry, pastor of the Greensburg United Methodist Church will be officiating along with other family and friends.



Family requests visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorials are suggested to: Cognacq-Jay Hospital (Palliative Care Unit) which can be made at the funeral home or "How can I help Tab" on this site.



Make checks payable to the funeral home or to Unite de soins palliatifs Cognacq Jay.



Address if mailing direct:

Dr V Marche

Unite de soins palliatifs

Hospital Cognacq Jay

15 rue E. Millon

1765 New Columbia Rd

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-5151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019

