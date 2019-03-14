Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mike "The Door Man" Clark of Campbellsville, son of Laverne Clark Sapp and the late William "Zeak" Sapp was born May 10, 1955 in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 2:20 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Campbellsville. He was 63.



He professed faith in Christ and was an active member of Elk Horn Baptist Church, where he assisted as an usher and took great joy in participating in the Real Life Children's Ministry.



Mike's honesty and dependability made him an easy choice for his community whenever someone was in need of having a garage door repaired or replaced. As the owner and operator of his own business he appreciated everyone who called and sincerely wanted to help them. He was very proud of his daughter, Holly and welcomed her husband, Adam into his family with open arms.



Mike was a devoted son, dependable brother, loving husband, caring father and was very active in the lives of his three grandchildren. The grandkids often spent precious time with him while fishing, on shopping trips to Walmart and making memories on family vacations. His love for children went beyond just his family. If Mike saw a child in need he would find a way to help.



He united in marriage to Tuttie Glidewell June 28, 1980.



Besides his wife, Tuttie Clark, he is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Holly Wood and husband, Adam; three grandchildren: Graci Wood, Landon Wood and Baylor Wood; his mother, Laverne Clark Sapp; two brothers and one sister: Greg Clark and wife, Kathy, Steve Sapp and wife, Stacey and Marsha Gribbins all of Campbellsville; one step-brother, Leslie Sapp and wife, Lois of Columbia; one sister-in-law, Shelby Clark; mother-in-law, Lura Glidewell of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Mike was preceded in death by one brother, Danny W. Clark; father-in-law, Clarence Glidewell; a brother-in-law, Mike Gribbins and a sister-in-law, Alecia Lowe.



Funeral service was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Elk Horn Baptist Church by Dr. Brian Rafferty and Rev. Haywood Riner. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019

