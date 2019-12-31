Mike Wilson, 70, of Campbellsville, was born Nov. 19, 1949, at Pine Top in Knott County, Kentucky, to the late Charles Wilson and Dulcie Amburgey Caudill.
He died at his home on Dec. 21, 2019.
His love of radio was exceeded only by his love of the communities he served in south-central Kentucky, especially Campbellsville and Greensburg.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; his daughter, India Hooks, of Bowling Green; his son, Dr. Elijah Wilson, and wife, Savannah; a grandson and the mother of his children.
He was preceded in death by a grandson in 2017.
Funeral service was held Dec. 27, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Withers and Larry Smith officiating.
Burial followed in the Ragan Cemetery in Glens Fork.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019