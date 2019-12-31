Mildred Alien Shofner, 81, of Summersville, was born on March 19, 1938, to the late Walter L. and Cora (Herron) Cox.
She died on Dec. 15, 2019, at Jane Todd Hospital after an illness.
She is survived by a husband, Alvin Shofner, of Greensburg; nine children: Christopher Schultise, of Lebanon, Wendell Shofner and wife, Kim, of Georgia, Donald Shofner and companion, Lisa McGuffin, of Campbellsville, Scott Shofner and wife, Angela, of Summersville, Alvin Shofner, of Bardstown, Diane McDonald and husband, George, of Campbellsville, Theresa Goldsmith and husband, Danny, of Shepherdsville, Linda Smith and companion, William Underwood, of Greensburg and Karen Montgomery and husband, James, of Campbellsville; two siblings; thirty-three grandchildren; seventy-seven great-grandchildren; a close friend and a host of great-great grandchildren, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by three children: Ronald Shofner, Mark Shofner and Rita Gribbins, as well as six siblings.
Funeral service was held Dec. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Feathersburg Church of God with Bro. Bobby O'Neil officiating.
Burial followed in the Callahan Cemetery beside the church.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019