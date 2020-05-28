Mildred Irene Miles
Mildred Irene Miles, 83, of Knifley died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Glasgow.
She was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Oct. 20, 1936.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Everett Wayne Miles; three children: Michael Wayne Miles, of Illinois, Bradley Dean Miles and wife, Colleen, of Knifley, and Fredrick Scott Miles, of Knifley; one brother; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held on May 21, 2020, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Layne officiating.
Interment was in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
