Mildred Richardson McGinnis, 82, of Campbellsville was born in the Low Gap community of Adair County on July 18, 1936, to the late James Gordon and Mattie Lee (Pierce) Coomer.

She died on May 13, 2019, at the Taylor Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

She united in marriage to Cecil "Red" Richardson in 1953, who preceded her death in 2003.

A daughter also preceded her in death: Diana Cecile Allen.

She is survived by husband Chuck McGinnis, as well as three children: James "Redbird" Richardson, Karen Fawbush of New Albany, Indiana and Timothy Richardson of Campbellsville; three stepchildren: Wendell McGinnis of Campbellsville, Rita Coleman of Washington and Alphus McGinnis of Louisville.

Funeral service was held May 17, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Raymond Clark.

Burial followed in the Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.