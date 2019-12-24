Mildred Walker, 95, of Brandywine, West Virginia, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Luther Columbus Bowman and Bessie Chappel Bowman, was born on June 24, 1924, in Taylor County.
She died at 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Franklin, West Virginia.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church. She also sang in the quartet "Sunshine Girls" for many years.
She was a former owner and operator of the Walker Bean Pot Restaurant and Brothers Restaurant, with her husband, Glen "Brother" Walker.
She united in marriage to Glen "Brother" Walker on Nov. 20, 1965, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son and one daughter: Roy Glen Walker and wife, Nancy, of Campbellsville and Marilyn Sims, of Brandywine, West Virginia; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one son and one daughter: Kerry Phillip Pike and Glenna Walker; a brother, Marion Bowman and a half-brother, Gene Bowman.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Minister Fella Wilson.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019