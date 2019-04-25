Millard L. "Junior" Graybeal Jr., 85, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
He retired from General Electric after over 25 years. He was also an Army veteran who liked to fish and spend time at the track.
Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley T. Graybeal; parents, Milton and Erie (Ball) Graybeal; and his brother and sisters, Jack, Christine, Alene, and Helen.
He is survived by his children, Roger Graybeal (Mary) and Connie Dudley; grandchildren, Carla Gore (Chris), Robbie Graybeal, Melissa Ralph (Antoine), Christina Lyvers (Justin), and Alisha Jackson; great-grandchildren, Austin, Caylee, Brandon, Braylon, Kennedy, Emma, and Griffin; brothers, Bearl and Larry Graybeal; and sisters, Shirley Sturtivan and Sue Bright.
Funeral services took place at Owen Funeral Home, located at 9318 Taylorsville Road. He was buried at Highland Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or to St. Jude's Children's Research Foundation.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019