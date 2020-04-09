Mitchell Anderson, 42, of Campbellsville, son of Alicia Webb and the late George Elwood Anderson Jr., died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1978, in Taylor County.
He is survived by his mother, Alicia Webb, of Campbellsville; two siblings, Robbie Anderson and Hope Renzelli, both of Campbellsville and a host of extended family and friends.
In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020