Mitchell Castillo Jr., 43, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 24, 1976, in Haywood, California, the son of Mitchell Castillo Sr., of Greensburg, and Patricia York Hill, of Elizabethtown.
He died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
He made a profession of faith in Christ and was a truck driver for Waste Connections of Taylor County.
He was also a former member of the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Stinson Castillo, of Campbellsville, whom he married on April 28, 2018.
Besides his parents and wife, he is survived by a step-mother: Belva Castillo, of Greensburg; a grandmother: Magdalina Castillo, of California; three children: Kaleb Castillo, Alexis Castillo and Keagan Shearer, all of Campbellsville and a brother, Jason Castillo, of Scottsville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Castillo Minton, in 2014.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home at 206 South Main St. in Greensburg with cremation to follow.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019