Monica Hovious Houghlin, 45, of Elk Horn, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home. She was born to Roger and Charlotte (Davis) Hovious on July 15, 1973. She had made a profession of faith in Christ, and was a member of Christie Chapel United Methodist Church.



She was the wife of William "Billy" Houghlin, who preceded her in death in December 2017.



She is survived by: her parents, two uncles, an aunt and many other family members and friends.



Funeral service was Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville. Bro. Tony Streeval officiated. Interment followed in the Chappel Cemetery.



