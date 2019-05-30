Morris Edwin Judd, 69, of Campbellsville, formerly of Green County, was born on September 5, 1949 to the late Garland Thomas and Louvina (Hollins) Judd.
He died on May 17, 2019 in Lexington at the UK Medical Center.
He is survived by two daughters: Melissa Cundiff and Nickie Walker, both of Greensburg.
Funeral service was held privately, with burial following in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019