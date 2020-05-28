Myrna Dean Martin
Myrna Dean Martin, 85, of Campbellsville, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1934, in Green County and was the daughter of the late Edgar T. and Emma Frances (Bean) Milby.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Martin; three children: Tina Ti Speller and husband, Phillip, of Florida, William "Bill" Wilson, of Campbellsville, and Lisa Janes and husband, Ricky, of Campbellsville; two stepchildren: Daryl Martin and wife, Darlene, of Oklahoma, and Amy Davis, of North Carolina; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a half brother.
Funeral services were performed privately.
She made prior arrangements for the posthumous scientific study of her body.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
