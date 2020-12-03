Nell Blevins, 95, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Gilbert Colvin and Mary Estelle White Colvin, was born on May 15, 1925, in Taylor County.

She died at 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church and Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) for many years. She also taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for several years.

She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom after some 34 years of service and was the first female supervisor.

She was active in the Democratic Women's Club and the Business and Professional Women's Club. Her favorite pastimes were traveling and shopping.

She united in marriage to Edwin Blevins on Nov. 17, 1942, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2016.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Laurel Blevins, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Sherri Hudson and husband, Ashley of Glasgow and Jeff Blevins and wife, Noel of Columbus, Ohio; three step-grandchildren: Kelly Donahue, of Connecticut, Todd Hartman, of Bowling Green, and Trisha Gaier and husband, Greg, of Dayton, Ohio; five great-grandchildren: Aidan Michael Blevins, Claire Blevins, Chloe Blevins, Natalie Elizabeth Hudson and Sarah Hudson; five step-great-grandchildren: Rachel Tucker, Patrick Donahue, McCall Milby, Natalie Gaier and Lilly Hartman, and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gil Blevins, on June 26, 2018.

A private funeral service was held on Nov. 29 at Good Hope Baptist Church in Campbellsville by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy and Rev. Gerald Murphy.

Burial followed in the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River or Gideon Bibles and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

