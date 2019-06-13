Nellie Bland Campbell, 91, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Clarence Bland and Mary Catherine "Katie" Claycomb Bland, was born May 21, 1928, in Taylor County.
She died at 9:30 p.m. on June 5, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to James Harvey Campbell on June 15, 1947, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1984.
She is survived by one son and one daughter: Steve Campbell and Brenda Parsons of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was held June 8, 2019, at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville by Pastor John Butler and Rev. Paul J. Dicken.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 13, 2019