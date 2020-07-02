Neoma Caulk Peters, 90, of Campbellsville, formerly of Elizabethtown, daughter of the late Harland Caulk and Esther Parrott Caulk, was born on July 7, 1929, in Taylor County.

She died at 6:05 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

She was a longtime member of Mount Gilboa Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher, and was also the pianist at Saloma Baptist Church for several years.

She was a homemaker and had worked 12 years at Fruit of the Loom and Lake Cumberland Community Services in Somerset.

She united in marriage to William "Bill" Peters on June 17, 1944, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2013.

She loved to sing and work in her flowers, particularly her roses.

She is survived by three daughters: Donna Edwards and husband, Allen, of Elizabethtown, Susan Kleindl and husband, Gary, of Lexington and Nancy Williams and husband, Rev. Tommy Williams, of Kingsport, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Dena Porter and husband, Bond, of Kingsport, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, David Williams.

Graveside service was held on June 24, 2020, at Mount Gilboa Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville by Bro. Randy Logsdon.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store