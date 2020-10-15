1/
Nicholas Tyler Handy
Nicholas Tyler Handy, 30, died on Oct. 4, 2020, in Lexington.
He will be remembered for his kind heart, selflessness and great sense of humor.
He was born in Lexington to Stephen and Deborah Handy, who survive. He is also survived by his siblings: his sister, Whitney (Handy) Veen, and her husband Bastien and their children Aiden, Jaesen and Emma, as well as his brother, Chris Handy, and his wife Sara and their son Grant. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Pauline Handy and his maternal grandparents Micheal and Shirley Vah.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Eben Handy.
He will be dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
