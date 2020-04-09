Nina Mirlyn Cox, 66, of Campbellsville died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Fred Vernon and Cora (Farmer) Watson.

She is survived by two daughters, Shannon Buckles and husband Greg of Greensburg, and Sherry Mullins and husband Matt of Mt. Vernon; two siblings; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two children, Warren Cox and Mark Shane Cox, as well as 19 siblings.

She was laid to rest in the Jones Chapel Cemetery beside her husband.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services will be performed privately, per executive order.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.