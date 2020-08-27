1/1
Norma J. Walters
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Walters, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ernest Williams and Vela Clark Williams, was born on May 25, 1933, in Taylor County.
She died at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Elizabethtown.
She professed faith in Christ and was of the Pentecostal faith, and was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to David E. Walters on Dec. 29, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Bland and husband JT as well as Judy Humphress and husband Mike, all of Campbellsville; five grandchildren: Jenny Powell and husband, Richard, of Elizabethtown, David Anderson and wife, Karen, of Leitchfield, Kristy Nelson, of Campbellsville, Jessica Kembler, of Columbia, and Ashley Hunt and husband, Matt, of Calvary; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mae Dean, of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Pike and Lois Richardson, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael David Humphress, as well as four brothers and four sisters: Ernest Williams, Jr., Richard Williams, James "Sonny" Williams, Kenneth Williams, Marie Murrell, Dorothy Burress, Velma Lois Myers and Helen Rucker.
Her funeral service was held on Aug. 20 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Daniel Cook.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association and may be made at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lori Avery
August 19, 2020
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs. Walters - from all at Saloma Baptist Church.
John and Cathy Chowning
Friend
August 19, 2020
So sorry
Rosa Taylor
Family
August 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss , praying for peace
Debbie Edwards
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved