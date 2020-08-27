Norma J. Walters, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ernest Williams and Vela Clark Williams, was born on May 25, 1933, in Taylor County.
She died at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Elizabethtown.
She professed faith in Christ and was of the Pentecostal faith, and was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to David E. Walters on Dec. 29, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Bland and husband JT as well as Judy Humphress and husband Mike, all of Campbellsville; five grandchildren: Jenny Powell and husband, Richard, of Elizabethtown, David Anderson and wife, Karen, of Leitchfield, Kristy Nelson, of Campbellsville, Jessica Kembler, of Columbia, and Ashley Hunt and husband, Matt, of Calvary; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mae Dean, of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Pike and Lois Richardson, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael David Humphress, as well as four brothers and four sisters: Ernest Williams, Jr., Richard Williams, James "Sonny" Williams, Kenneth Williams, Marie Murrell, Dorothy Burress, Velma Lois Myers and Helen Rucker.
Her funeral service was held on Aug. 20 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Daniel Cook.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association
and may be made at the funeral home.