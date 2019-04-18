Oleen Hill, 88, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Edd Smith and Celia Smith, was born March 26, 1931, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She died at 8:34 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ.
She was a retired food service employee at Taylor Regional Hospital and was a former co-owner of the first pizza parlor, Ola Mario's Pizza, in the late 1960s.
She united in marriage to Carl R. Hill Nov. 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1992.
She enjoyed visiting, laughing and pulling pranks with family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter and one son: Carlene Newton and husband, J. Paul of Campbellsville and Clyde Hill and wife, Lisa of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Justin Newton and wife, Lindsay of Louisville, Austin Newton and wife, Amy of Berea, Ashley Hill Crowe and husband, Adam and Paige Hill Orlando and husband, Jason of Bowling Green; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Larry Sensing of Bowling Green, Barbara Sawyer and Sue Riddle of Albany; special friends: Margaret Gadberry, Pauline McGinnis, Ruby English, Lois Kendall and Billy Price of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Kemel Work, Hazel Sensing and Vicie Mae Garner.
Funeral service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Steve Lee with burial in the Columbia City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019