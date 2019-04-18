Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Oleen Hill, 88, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Edd Smith and Celia Smith, was born March 26, 1931, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She died at 8:34 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Campbellsville.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ.



She was a retired food service employee at Taylor Regional Hospital and was a former co-owner of the first pizza parlor, Ola Mario's Pizza, in the late 1960s.



She united in marriage to Carl R. Hill Nov. 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1992.



She enjoyed visiting, laughing and pulling pranks with family and friends.



She is survived by one daughter and one son: Carlene Newton and husband, J. Paul of Campbellsville and Clyde Hill and wife, Lisa of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Justin Newton and wife, Lindsay of Louisville, Austin Newton and wife, Amy of Berea, Ashley Hill Crowe and husband, Adam and Paige Hill Orlando and husband, Jason of Bowling Green; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Larry Sensing of Bowling Green, Barbara Sawyer and Sue Riddle of Albany; special friends: Margaret Gadberry, Pauline McGinnis, Ruby English, Lois Kendall and Billy Price of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Kemel Work, Hazel Sensing and Vicie Mae Garner.



Funeral service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Steve Lee with burial in the Columbia City Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Oleen Hill, 88, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Edd Smith and Celia Smith, was born March 26, 1931, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. She died at 8:34 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Campbellsville.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Sunny Hill Church of Christ.She was a retired food service employee at Taylor Regional Hospital and was a former co-owner of the first pizza parlor, Ola Mario's Pizza, in the late 1960s.She united in marriage to Carl R. Hill Nov. 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1992.She enjoyed visiting, laughing and pulling pranks with family and friends.She is survived by one daughter and one son: Carlene Newton and husband, J. Paul of Campbellsville and Clyde Hill and wife, Lisa of Bowling Green; four grandchildren: Justin Newton and wife, Lindsay of Louisville, Austin Newton and wife, Amy of Berea, Ashley Hill Crowe and husband, Adam and Paige Hill Orlando and husband, Jason of Bowling Green; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Larry Sensing of Bowling Green, Barbara Sawyer and Sue Riddle of Albany; special friends: Margaret Gadberry, Pauline McGinnis, Ruby English, Lois Kendall and Billy Price of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Kemel Work, Hazel Sensing and Vicie Mae Garner.Funeral service was at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Steve Lee with burial in the Columbia City Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close