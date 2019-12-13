Omer Colvin, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Luke Colvin and Lou Mamie Benningfield Colvin, was born May 23, 1931, in Taylor County.
He died at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Spurlington United Methodist Church.
He was a lifelong farmer, a former magistrate of the second district and a former deputy sheriff.
He was also a veteran of the Korean Conflict (1953-1955), having served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He united in marriage to Florine Sharp on March 10, 1956, and she preceded him in death on May 27, 2016.
He is survived by one son and two daughters: Lynn Colvin and wife, Glenda, Diane Cave and husband, Jimmy and Joyce Pelly and husband, Mike, all of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Amy Burton and husband, Mike, Leanna Cundiff and husband, Shawn, Kelly Wright and husband, Michael and Hunter Pelly, all of Campbellsville, Brittany Weiner and husband, Dan, of Arizona and Courtney Pelly and fiancée, Cam Downs, of Bardstown; six great-grandchildren: Chase Burton, Kaden Wright, Reese Burton, Evan Cundiff, Aubrey Wright and Ainsley Wright, all of Campbellsville; two brothers: Clarence Colvin, of Campbellsville, and Milton Colvin, of Horse Cave; several nieces and nephews and special friends at Bluegrass Way Assisted Living.
He was also preceded in death by one brother and one sister: Gilbert Colvin and Flossie Campbell.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Robert Morris and Rev. Mark Price.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with full military honors by the Marion County Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Spurlington United Methodist Church Playground Fund and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019